Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $12.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rithm Capital traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 608781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RITM. Argus upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

