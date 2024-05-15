Whitefield Industrials Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $1.31 (ASX:WHFPB)

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHFPB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.313 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Whitefield Industrials Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 15.91.
Whitefield Industrials Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitefield Industrials
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- About the Markup Calculator
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Whitefield Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitefield Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.