Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Recommendation of “N/A” by Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Jamf alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Jamf

Insider Transactions at Jamf

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,032,380.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,108.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,032,380.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,108.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,336. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Jamf by 40.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Stock Down 13.1 %

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Jamf has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.