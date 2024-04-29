United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $147.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

