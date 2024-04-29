XOMA’s (XOMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XOMA Stock Up 0.2 %

XOMA stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $295.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. XOMA has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 886.91% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XOMA

XOMA Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XOMA stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in XOMA Co. ( NASDAQ:XOMA Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

