Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Vise Technologies Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,752,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,251 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,308 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,591,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,457.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,156,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,117,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,704 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of META stock traded up $9.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $481.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,064,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,876,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.52 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $488.01 and a 200 day moving average of $417.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $958,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,883.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,058,103 shares of company stock valued at $519,622,135. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

