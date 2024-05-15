Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock traded up $12.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $815.70. 667,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,623. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $793.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $774.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

