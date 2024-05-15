Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.64. 2,493,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,858. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $262.73. The company has a market capitalization of $393.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.