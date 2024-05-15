International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Game Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

International Game Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IGT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 558,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,964. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.94.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGT. Argus cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Game Technology

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.