Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Gap Down to $62.34

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 62.34, but opened at 60.23. Reddit shares last traded at 57.72, with a volume of 1,477,694 shares trading hands.

RDDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 54.87.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Reddit’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 846,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,015,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,167,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

