US Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. 3,001,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,583. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.