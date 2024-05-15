iPower (NYSE:IPW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11, Zacks reports. iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

iPower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPW traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. 8,930,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,117. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPW shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of iPower from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

