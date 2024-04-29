Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Piper Sandler

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WFRD. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Weatherford International stock opened at $127.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,455 shares of company stock worth $14,863,464 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Weatherford International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Weatherford International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

