Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Fox Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for FOX in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FOX’s FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FOXA. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

FOX stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 439,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $609,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 565.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 283.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

