Zentry (ZENT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $30.00 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Zentry token can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zentry has a total market cap of $153.45 million and $30.00 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zentry

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,662,693,884 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,646,577,494.029962 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.03275791 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $22,055,952.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars.

