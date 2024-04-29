Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

CHCT stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $729.10 million, a P/E ratio of 125.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 876.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

