First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$16.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.96.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$18.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.77. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

