187,205 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 187,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,596,000 after buying an additional 1,940,604 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,205,000 after purchasing an additional 956,000 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $45,152,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3,184.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after purchasing an additional 702,603 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,649.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,331 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,885,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,981. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

