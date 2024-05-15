Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Comfort Systems USA worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock traded up $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,551. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.06 and a 200-day moving average of $249.61. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.45 and a 52 week high of $352.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,114 shares of company stock worth $14,946,495. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.