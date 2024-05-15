Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 284,159 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBS. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 838,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,934. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

