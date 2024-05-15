Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Meritage Homes worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.11. The stock had a trading volume of 137,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $189.57.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,846 shares of company stock valued at $459,356 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

