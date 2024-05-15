Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ MGX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,144. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.13. Metagenomi has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGX. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at $1,894,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter worth $8,205,000.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

