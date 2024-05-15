Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,246 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.95. 417,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,976. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

