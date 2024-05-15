Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Coterra Energy worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

