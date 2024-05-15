Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 2,200 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.01. 54,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.