Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,202,000 after purchasing an additional 734,229 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 828,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after acquiring an additional 647,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,100,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,199,000 after acquiring an additional 637,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,383,000 after acquiring an additional 389,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $23,813,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.57. 554,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.06. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

