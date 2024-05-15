Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 282.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Kopin Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.56.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

