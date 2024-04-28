Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 9.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $31,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VGT stock traded up $8.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.94. The stock had a trading volume of 364,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.62. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $374.52 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

