NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Receives $18.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VYX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

VYX stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.54. NCR Voyix has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

