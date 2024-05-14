Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of SMWB opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 129.91%. The company had revenue of $56.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter valued at $8,960,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

