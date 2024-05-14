American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.33.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

