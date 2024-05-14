Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

SAFT opened at $81.69 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $71,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $152,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

