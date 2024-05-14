Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.99.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$0.64 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$274.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 73.46% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,395 in the last 90 days. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

