MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MarineMax

Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

In other news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of HZO stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.19 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.