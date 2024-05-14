Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives $443.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $443.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $389.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace has a 52-week low of $197.39 and a 52-week high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,224 shares of company stock valued at $84,618,441 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 84.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

