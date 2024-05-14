Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Ultrapar Participações from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.37.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 0.9 %

UGP stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 22.9% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 13.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 89,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.