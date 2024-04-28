Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 2,150,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,465. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

