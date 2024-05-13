Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 196,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Comcast worth $447,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Comcast by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 28,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 443,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,405,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,022,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

