Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 132,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,017,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 99,038 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,082,485.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,447,743.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,314,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,348,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 99,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,082,485.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 720,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,878,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,386 shares of company stock worth $3,658,179. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,977,000 after acquiring an additional 51,623 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,876,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,426,000 after purchasing an additional 147,341 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 349,082 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 4,061,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after acquiring an additional 421,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 158,580 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

