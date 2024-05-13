CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,867,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,763 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $639,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.73. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

