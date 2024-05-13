JMP Securities Cuts MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $16.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGNX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

MacroGenics Stock Up 32.3 %

MGNX stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,468,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,230. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $274.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 million. Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $799,192.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 349.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in MacroGenics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

