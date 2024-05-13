Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,951 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.57% of SBA Communications worth $704,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,854,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,256,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,122,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.03. 719,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,205. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.70.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

