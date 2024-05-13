Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,125,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.09% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $666,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average is $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

