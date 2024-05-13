G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $5.96 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00051955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00018806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001004 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

