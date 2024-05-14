StockNews.com Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHUY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.71.

Get Chuy's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHUY

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.68. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 6.58%. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 37,076 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy’s

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.