Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 1,164 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Comcast Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

