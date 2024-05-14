StockNews.com Downgrades Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.80. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 11.65%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,538.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $979,992.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,240 shares of company stock valued at $52,124. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 738,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the third quarter valued at $133,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

