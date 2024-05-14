Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

VTNR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Vertex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $1.15 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $695.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.52 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,094,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,319,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 867,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 649,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 463,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Get Free Report

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Stories

