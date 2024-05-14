Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at CIBC

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.30.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$35.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$35.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.97.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.24 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.6797312 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$337,231.44. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

