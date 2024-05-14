BMO Capital Markets Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$128.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$120.85.

Shares of STN opened at C$112.86 on Friday. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$77.00 and a 1-year high of C$118.39. The stock has a market cap of C$12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$106.58.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.1810964 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other Stantec news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

